Trump And Mullin Aligned On ICE Traffic Stops

By iHeartRadio

July 16, 2026

Protestors Demonstrate And Clash With Officers Outside Delaney Hall Detention Facility In Newark
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News / Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin are united in their stance on the necessity of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) traffic stops. During her first press briefing back at the White House, Leavitt confirmed that "vehicle stops are continuing" after a temporary pause was lifted. This pause followed intense backlash over two deadly shootings involving federal agents during vehicle stops.

President Trump had pushed back against the suspension, describing the traffic stops as an essential enforcement tool. According to The Washington Post, ICE had initially paused the stops after two fatal encounters but resumed them after Trump's intervention.

NBC News reported that senior ICE leaders were surprised by the decision to overturn the suspension. The Department of Homeland Security has since issued verbal guidance to all field offices across the country, emphasizing the necessity of these stops.

The decision to continue traffic stops has sparked controversy, especially after recent incidents in Detroit where ICE pursuits led to injuries. ClickOnDetroit detailed cases where individuals were harmed during ICE-related pursuits, raising concerns about the safety of such operations. Critics argue that these stops can lead to unnecessary risks, while supporters maintain they are crucial for law enforcement.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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