Trump Says Iran Has Freed U.S. Citizen

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (July 15) that Iran has released a U.S. citizen, Dena Karari, who had been detained since December 2024. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the release as a "gesture of goodwill" by Iran. Karari, a U.S.-Iranian citizen, was accused of espionage and collaboration with a hostile state. Her lawyer, Jared Genser, confirmed that she is now safely out of Iran and on her way back to the United States.

The release comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with the U.S. resuming military strikes and a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Hill, the U.S. military has targeted Iranian military capabilities to protect commercial shipping in the region. President Trump emphasized that the U.S. would continue to hold Iran accountable for any threats to international navigation.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Trump expressed appreciation for Iran's gesture and highlighted the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the completion of another round of strikes on Iranian targets, as reported by ABC News. The situation remains tense, with both nations continuing to exchange limited strikes despite ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement.

The release of Dena Karari marks the first known American freed from Iranian custody since September 2023, according to Fox News. However, several Americans remain detained in Iran. The U.S. continues to press for their release while maintaining military pressure on Iran.