Trump's Teleprompter Operator Accused of Betting on Speeches

President Donald Trump's longtime teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, is under scrutiny for allegedly winning thousands of dollars by betting on the content of Trump's speeches. According to ABC News, Perez is currently in discussions with federal regulators to resolve these allegations.

The White House has confirmed that Perez has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Federal investigators reportedly discovered that Perez won over $100,000 on the prediction market platform, Kalshi, by leveraging his insider knowledge. Kalshi initially alerted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) about suspicious activity in its "Mentions" market, where users can wager on specific words or phrases being mentioned during speeches.

The case has drawn comparisons to a similar investigation involving former Representative George Santos, who faced a federal probe for insider trading on the same platform. Santos allegedly bet against his attendance at a State of the Union address after publicly claiming he would be there.

Kalshi, along with other prediction market platforms like Polymarket, allows users to bet on various events, including political speeches. However, these platforms prohibit individuals with insider information from participating, as it could distort outcomes and violate federal insider trading laws.

Perez's case highlights ongoing concerns about the potential for fraud in prediction markets, which have faced increased scrutiny in recent years. The outcome of Perez's discussions with federal regulators remains to be seen, but the situation underscores the challenges of regulating these emerging markets.