U.S. Disables Tanker In Arabian Sea

The United States military disabled an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday (July 15), marking a significant escalation in tensions with Iran. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), an American fighter jet struck the unladen, Curaçao-flagged tanker M/T Belma with a missile as it attempted to reach an Iranian port. The tanker ignored multiple warnings while transiting international waters toward Kharg Island.

This incident is the first time the U.S. has disabled a ship in the region since reimposing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. Fox News reported that the U.S. military has launched multiple strikes on Iranian military targets, aiming to degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels.

The blockade, initially lifted last month, was reinstated as part of broader U.S. efforts to curb Iranian aggression in the region. During the first blockade, the U.S. redirected over 140 compliant ships and disabled nine non-compliant vessels. The Pentagon estimated that this action cost Iran approximately $4.8 billion in oil revenue.

The escalation follows Iran's threats to close oil and gas export routes in response to the blockade. NPR noted that control over the Strait of Hormuz remains a contentious issue, with both the U.S. and Iran asserting their influence over the vital shipping lane. As tensions rise, the U.S. continues to hold Iran accountable for its actions, with further military operations expected in the coming days.