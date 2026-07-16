Usher Serves Up NSFW Moment During Tour Stop With Chris Brown
By Tony M. Centeno
July 16, 2026
Usher bared his backside to a crowd of unsuspecting fans during his recent tour stop with Chris Brown.
The veteran singer was in the middle of his set during the "R&B Tour" in Washington, D.C., over the weekend when the ladies got a view they'll never forget. While performing his song "Seduction," Usher was shirtless on a bed onstage. As he began to get up, Usher stood up and let his entire butt show before he buttoned his pants. From there, he glided over to a pull-up bar and knocked out a few reps. Naturally, the women in the crowd went wild.
@keybrown18
For the ladies, Ursha baby ✨@Usher Raymond #fypシ #dcnights #chrisbrownandushertour♬ original sound - K. Brown
Usher and Chris Brown have already had a few eye-popping moments during their joint tour. Chris Brown tends to invite some fans onstage during his sets. During one performance in particular, Brown shared a luscious kiss with a fan while she had her hands tied up to a pole. In another video, Brown was seen licking a fan's arm while tied up during his performance of "Take You Down."
There have been some comical moments as well. While in Maryland, Usher made his way to the floor of the Northwest Stadium while performing "Nice & Slow" when he ran into comedian Dave Chappelle. The singer was shocked to see him and instantly busted out a bag of Usher bucks for them to throw at a pole dancer.
Went to the #RnBTour and Dave Chappelle showed up during Usher’s set like an SNL skit😭💀 pic.twitter.com/9QGVfG1pLU— Foxx (@0nlyFoxx) July 11, 2026
Usher and Chris Brown have a long way to go before they reach the end of their "R&B Tour." The duo still has stops left in cities like St. Louis, Nashville, Syracuse, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more. The tour will wrap up in Tampa on December 11.