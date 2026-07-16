Usher Serves Up NSFW Moment During Tour Stop With Chris Brown

Usher and Chris Brown have already had a few eye-popping moments during their joint tour. Chris Brown tends to invite some fans onstage during his sets. During one performance in particular, Brown shared a luscious kiss with a fan while she had her hands tied up to a pole. In another video, Brown was seen licking a fan's arm while tied up during his performance of "Take You Down."



There have been some comical moments as well. While in Maryland, Usher made his way to the floor of the Northwest Stadium while performing "Nice & Slow" when he ran into comedian Dave Chappelle. The singer was shocked to see him and instantly busted out a bag of Usher bucks for them to throw at a pole dancer.

