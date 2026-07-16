William Shatner, 95, To Perform At Riot Fest With Metal Backing Band

Beam him up... to the stage!

William Shatner, 95, is slated to perform at Riot Fest in Chicago with a full metal backing band.

The legendary actor and musician will play on Sept. 20, alongside members of the Nuclear Messiah metal collective.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," Shatner said in a press release, per Consequence. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans.

The Star Trek alum is currently recording a heavy metal album on Cleopatra Records, per the outlet. The label's founder, Brian Perera, spoke of the upcoming performance.

"William Shatner has spent a lifetime redefining expectations," he commented. "This isn't a novelty performance; it's a real rock show featuring world-class musicians behind one of entertainment's greatest icons. We're going to deliver a performance worthy of Riot Fest's incredible legacy."

Riot Fest will take place Sept. 18-20 at Douglass Park in Chicago.