Atmosphere Detected On Rocky Exoplanet In Goldilocks Zone

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting an atmosphere on a rocky planet located in the habitable zone of its star. The planet, named LHS 1140 b, is situated about 49 light-years from Earth. This finding, published in the journal Science, marks the first time an atmosphere has been observed on a rocky exoplanet within the so-called "Goldilocks Zone," where conditions may support liquid water.

The atmosphere of LHS 1140 b is primarily composed of helium. This discovery provides significant evidence that planets with Earth-like conditions could exist beyond our solar system. Collin Cherubim, lead author of the study and a recent Ph.D. graduate from Harvard University, stated, "An atmosphere is essential for a planet to support life as we know it."

The research team, including Cherubim and his advisor David Charbonneau, used the Warm Infrared Echelle (WINERED) Spectrograph at the Magellan Observatory in Chile to detect helium escaping from the planet's atmosphere. The detection was made possible by a rare alignment of LHS 1140 b and another planet transiting their star simultaneously. While the other planet showed no atmospheric evidence, LHS 1140 b exhibited clear signs of helium escape, confirming the presence of an atmosphere.

According to EurekAlert!, this discovery is a major milestone in the search for life on planets beyond our solar system. It suggests that ground-based observations of escaping gases could become a vital tool for studying exoplanetary atmospheres.

The atmosphere of LHS 1140 b has likely persisted for over three billion years, making it an ideal candidate for future observations. Cherubim expressed interest in determining the full composition of the atmosphere and exploring the possibility of surface oceans or other features linked to habitability.

The study's findings open the door to further exploration and validation of theoretical models, as Cherubim and his colleagues plan to search for similar worlds. As reported by Phys.org, this discovery could pave the way for understanding the potential for life beyond Earth.