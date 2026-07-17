Desiigner Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence & Property Damage
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2026
Desiigner has been arrested again on alleged domestic violence charges.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, July 16, the New York native, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was taken into custody by police after officers received a call to a home the rapper shares with his partner and child in South Carolina. It all started on Tuesday afternoon after Selby removed TVs from the walls of their home. The couple got into an argument, which led to Selby destroying the woman's two phones with a hammer to prevent her from calling the police.
After that, the woman grabbed their daughter and ran outside to yell for help. When she ran into a neighbor's yard, Selby chased after her and allegedly forced them to the ground. He ripped her Dior handbag out of her possession and tossed it in the yard. Then, Selby's girlfriend ran into the neighbor's home and locked herself in the bathroom. In a fit of rage, Selby allegedly took a hammer and a screwdriver to damage the neighbor's cars. He also took a chair and used it to smash the neighbor's front window. He also destroyed other windows in the neighbor's home.
Selby allegedly caused $6,000 in damage to the neighbor's home and $2,700 to his partner's phones and purse. When police arrived on the scene, Selby was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Afterward, he was transported to Horry County Detention Center and booked for one count of second-degree domestic violence plus three counts of malicious injury to animals or personal property involving alleged damage valued between $2K and $10K.
This is the second time Selby has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2026. Earlier this year, he was apprehended by police after he was accused of throwing the mother of his child to the ground during an argument. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence and released on a $1,500 bond.