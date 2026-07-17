After that, the woman grabbed their daughter and ran outside to yell for help. When she ran into a neighbor's yard, Selby chased after her and allegedly forced them to the ground. He ripped her Dior handbag out of her possession and tossed it in the yard. Then, Selby's girlfriend ran into the neighbor's home and locked herself in the bathroom. In a fit of rage, Selby allegedly took a hammer and a screwdriver to damage the neighbor's cars. He also took a chair and used it to smash the neighbor's front window. He also destroyed other windows in the neighbor's home.



Selby allegedly caused $6,000 in damage to the neighbor's home and $2,700 to his partner's phones and purse. When police arrived on the scene, Selby was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Afterward, he was transported to Horry County Detention Center and booked for one count of second-degree domestic violence plus three counts of malicious injury to animals or personal property involving alleged damage valued between $2K and $10K.



This is the second time Selby has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2026. Earlier this year, he was apprehended by police after he was accused of throwing the mother of his child to the ground during an argument. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence and released on a $1,500 bond.