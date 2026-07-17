Elon Musk: Starship Launch May Happen Next Week

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced that the next attempt to launch the Starship V3 mega rocket could occur as soon as next week. The announcement follows an aborted launch attempt on Thursday (July 16) at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, where multiple engines failed to start. Musk stated that two of the Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster will be replaced before the next launch attempt.

The Starship V3 is an upgraded version of SpaceX's rocket, designed for full reusability. According to Space.com, this will be the second test flight for the V3 version, with the first flight occurring in May. The upcoming launch aims to address previous issues, including engine failures and orientation anomalies.

Ars Technica reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's corrective actions, paving the way for the next launch. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to use Starship for missions to the moon, including the Artemis 4 mission in 2028, where it will carry astronauts to the lunar surface.

The upcoming launch will also feature the deployment of 20 Starlink V3 satellites, which are expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere after providing data on the rocket's performance. CNN noted that this launch attempt comes after SpaceX's recent stock market debut, adding pressure for a successful mission.