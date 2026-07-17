Emma Sears Wants Athletes To Listen To Their Bodies

It's also what drew her to partner with Tylenol and soccer legend Mia Hamm for the brand's PainTalk movement, which aims to normalize conversations about pain and encourage people to take action when they experience it.

"Acknowledging pain is the ultimate sign of strength, and I think that it's important to continue that conversation," Sears said. "So hopefully with this campaign we continue to build upon that."

As she continues navigating the professional game, Sears said one of the biggest lessons she's learned is that "the little details really matter."

"Sometimes things that maybe could slide under the rug in college... they'll just continue to build at the professional level," she shared. "So really prioritizing taking care of yourself and not putting things on the back burner has been something I've learned."

Sears said that perspective was reinforced through conversations with Hamm, whose career helped pave the way for today's generation of players.

Through the PainTalk campaign, she's also had the opportunity to hear firsthand how much the women's game has evolved, particularly when it comes to player health and the resources now available to athletes.

“I think that it's been really cool to get to speak with [Hamm] on a more intimate level about her experience and the shift that she's seen because it has changed so much,” she said. “We have the opportunity to talk about how positive the change has been and the resources that we now have. And I think that PainTalk is also a resource for people to really lean into what matters most to them and how to take care of themselves better and be proactive about that.”