Federal Court Rules NJ Assault Weapons Ban Violates 2nd Amendment

A federal appeals court has ruled that New Jersey's ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 10-5 decision, found that the state cannot restrict magazines exceeding 10 rounds or weapons similar to the AR-15. This law, in place since 1990, aimed to curb gun violence by limiting access to certain firearms.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport criticized the ruling, calling it legally incorrect and emphasizing the role these weapons play in mass shootings. Davenport highlighted New Jersey's historically low gun violence rates as evidence of the law's effectiveness. According to NJ Spotlight News, she stated, "For 35 years, we’ve had an assault weapons ban and a ban on large capacity magazines—and those measures have worked."

The National Rifle Association (NRA) hailed the decision as a historic victory. The ruling comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear similar challenges from other states next year. The case was heard en banc, involving the full bench, including Judge Emil Bove, a President Donald Trump appointee, whose presence on the panel drew criticism from state officials.

This decision follows a series of legal battles over New Jersey's gun laws. In a previous case, a federal judge struck down the state's ban on Colt AR-15 rifles but upheld the prohibition on large-capacity magazines. The ruling was seen as a mixed outcome for both gun rights advocates and state officials, as reported by the New Jersey Monitor.

The ruling has sparked debate over the balance between public safety and constitutional rights. Attorney General Davenport and other state officials plan to appeal the decision, arguing that the restrictions are necessary to prevent mass shootings and protect public safety.