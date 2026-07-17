Gracie Abrams Shows Deeper Look At Her Life On Personal New Album

By Sarah Tate

July 17, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Gracie Abrams is giving fans a more personal look at her life on her new album Daughter from Hell.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter dropped her third studio album on Friday (July 17), a 16-track record that includes the previously-released singles "Hit the Wall" and "Look at My Life," the latter of which also inspired the name of her forthcoming tour that kicks off later this year. The new project, which she previously explained reflects the "in-between" state of being in your 20s, serves as a follow-up to her 2024 sophomore album The Secret of Us.

Abrams collaborated with many artists and friends while making the album, including Aaron Dessner, Bella Blasko, Justin Vernon, Dan Nigro, boyfriend Paul Mescal, close pal Audrey Hobert and many more colleagues that she admires "enormously" and even has Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford featured on the track "What If It's Right?" She gave them all a shoutout on Instagram following the release, adding that she "[loves] every single person I made this album with."

Prior to the album release, iHeartRadio listeners got a chance to hear some of Abrams' new songs early during the iHeartRadio Album Preview with Gracie Abrams featuring Daughter from Hell Presented by Capital One, a radio takeover where she shared details about the process of making the new record and even answered questions sent in by fans.

You can listen to Daughter from Hell on iHeartRadio.

Gracie Abrams
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