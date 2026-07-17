Kim Kardashian Mourns 'Sweet Grandma MJ' In Emotional Tribute

By Sarah Tate

July 17, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

The Kardashians are mourning a monumental loss in their family.

After Kris Jenner revealed that her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, passed away July 16 at the age of 91, Kim Kardashian shared an emotional tribute on Instagram honoring her late "gossip buddy" and "best friend," penning a heartfelt message alongside photos of her with Shannon and their family over the years.

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin," she wrote. "You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever!!!!!"

The SKIMS founder went on to praise her grandmother for the skills she helped hone early in life that she has used throughout her own career.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since," she said. "You always believed in me, championed in me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you are at peace now."

Jenner confirmed that she and her family "said goodbye to [her] beautiful Mommy MJ" in her own Instagram post, writing, "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."

The famed momager explained how her mother taught her the importance of family, "to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

"My heart is broken into a million pieces... thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life..." she continued. "I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."

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