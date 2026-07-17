Lil Baby Returns With New Song 'Dead Fresh' Produced By Pharrell Williams
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2026
Lil Baby is back with his brand-new song, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.
On Friday, July 17, the Georgia native delivered his new single, "Dead Fresh," produced by the one and only Pharrell Williams. The song has Baby rapping about attending Skateboard P's Louis Vuitton fashion shows and other aspects of his lavish lifestyle. He also boasts about the way he and his family live, from putting his nanny in Chanel and gifting his granny with a Maybach.
"Motorcade through traffic when I'm in the town," Baby raps. "Dope-boy swag forever, I went Evisus off the Pelle/I got diamond songs, rock Air Force 1s, earrings like Nelly."
This is Lil Baby's first solo single of 2026. The 31-year-old artist spent the first half of the year promoting collaborations with close friends like Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, and Hotboii. He also appeared on DJ Khaled's recent single "One Of Them" with Future. Now, he's focused on his own upcoming album. In a video he shared to TikTok earlier this week, he declared it's "album time" and showed himself in a meeting with his team as they prepare for what's to come.
Fans have been anticipating Lil Baby's next project for some time. Following his hit project WHAM, Baby promised to deliver two more projects. One of them was The Leak$, a mixtape that he finally released last December. The other is his Dominique album. Not much is known about the forthcoming project, but we're sure he'll reveal more details in due time.
For now, listen to Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" on iHeartRadio now!