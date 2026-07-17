Lorde Slams Spotify’s AI Song Descriptions: 'We Don’t Want This'

Lorde blasted Spotify's new "About the Song" feature, which uses AI to generate a summary of the song playing.

The "Royals" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 17) to sound off against the platform, which generated a summary for her song "Current Affairs" and incorrectly attributed it to the song she performed on her "Ultrasound" tour when she took off her clothes and had water poured on her. The choreographed moment, in reality, occurred during a performance of her song "GRWM."

"I'm gonna go out on a limb and say we don't want this," the musician posted to her Stories, per Pitchfork. "Not only is this inaccurate but reducing a song to an AI-generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation. At least make it possible for artists to opt out please."



The company issued a response, per the outlet, in which it acknowledged the mistake.



"We built 'About the Song' because fans want to dig into the stories behind the music," a spokesperson for Spotify remarked. "It's still in beta. The info comes from articles across the Internet, and when something's off, we move fast to fix it, like we did here. Getting it right matters to us."

