Mandy Moore Gets Candid About Postpartum Body: 'Loose Skin And All'

Mandy Moore is getting real about the toll multiple pregnancies can take on a body.

On Thursday (July 16), the This Is Us star, 42, got candid about her postpartum body, sharing a video to her Instagram Story to document the impact three pregnancies in nearly as many years had on her abdomen, per E! News. Moore shares sons Gus, 5, and Ozzie, 3, as well as daughter Lou, 21 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In the clip, the A Walk to Remember actress stood in front of a mirror wearing a crop top and leggings as she ran her hand over the loose skin on her stomach.

"After 3 kids in 3 1/2 years, this is what my body is....," she wrote on the video. "Loose skin and all."

Moore revealed that she and Goldsmith became parents to their "very own big three" — a reference to her hit show This Is Us — in September 2024 with the birth of their third child and first daughter.

"Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season," she captioned the announcement, which included a photo of the ecstatic parents just after their daughter's birth. "She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."