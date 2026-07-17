Mercedes Driver Knocked Out In Wild Street Brawl With Skateboarder
By iHeartRadio
July 17, 2026
A heated confrontation between a Mercedes driver and a skateboarder turned into a chaotic street fight on St. Marks Place in Manhattan’s East Village on Tuesday (July 14), leaving the driver unconscious and the incident viral online. The clash began after a man smashed his skateboard against a black Mercedes SUV, damaging its windshield and side, according to police and eyewitness video posted by Michael O’Hara on X.
O’Hara’s video shows the skateboarder repeatedly striking the SUV with his board before the 34-year-old driver exits the vehicle, grabs the skateboard, and swings it at the skater. The two then exchange blows on the sidewalk as a woman, believed to be the driver’s partner, pleads for them to stop. The fight escalates when the skateboarder regains control of his board, strikes the driver on the head, and puts him in a headlock, causing the driver to lose consciousness.
insane fight broke out on saint marks in front of me today… #nyc @whatisny pic.twitter.com/0pYneVIUtk— Michael O’Hara (@michael_ohara00) July 15, 2026
According to the NYPD and social media footage, the incident started when the driver allegedly nearly struck the skateboarder and another man, sparking a verbal and then physical dispute. The viral clip, viewed over four million times, shows bystanders watching as the conflict unfolds, some urging the men to break it up.
Police said the driver was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition. The skateboarder fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, according to Daily Mail. The NYPD asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
The viral nature of the fight has sparked debate online about bystander intervention and city street culture. O’Hara, who filmed the scene, said, "There’s no way in hell I would’ve gotten out of a car to fight somebody." The video remains a trending topic on social media as police seek the skateboarder for questioning.