Mercedes Driver Knocked Out In Wild Street Brawl With Skateboarder

A heated confrontation between a Mercedes driver and a skateboarder turned into a chaotic street fight on St. Marks Place in Manhattan’s East Village on Tuesday (July 14), leaving the driver unconscious and the incident viral online. The clash began after a man smashed his skateboard against a black Mercedes SUV, damaging its windshield and side, according to police and eyewitness video posted by Michael O’Hara on X.

O’Hara’s video shows the skateboarder repeatedly striking the SUV with his board before the 34-year-old driver exits the vehicle, grabs the skateboard, and swings it at the skater. The two then exchange blows on the sidewalk as a woman, believed to be the driver’s partner, pleads for them to stop. The fight escalates when the skateboarder regains control of his board, strikes the driver on the head, and puts him in a headlock, causing the driver to lose consciousness.