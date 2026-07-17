Mick Jagger Rejects AI Imitations: 'I Don’t Want To Be Imitated'

Mick Jagger sounded off on the use of AI in music, after The Rolling Stones utilized deepfake technology in a new music video.

The legendary band's frontman noted, however, that the musicians in the video for the group's new song, "In the Stars," are real.

"We had a lot of fun with that," the music icon told Billboard. "It's only the faces of the musicians that are different. They're not fake people in a fake room; they're all in a room, really playing together. The musicians are real musicians that look a bit like The Rolling Stones in 1968. The only thing was the faces. Obviously, I don't want to be imitated by AI, vocally and instrumentally, and the band doesn't. I don't want people just putting stuff out there that can sound exactly like The Rolling Stones. I think that's obviously wrong."



The rock group released their new album, Foreign Tongues, last Friday (July 10). Earlier this week, Jagger revealed that he's already writing new music.



"I've already started writing songs anyway," he recently told NME. "They could be for other people though. I've got a lot of stuff, and not all of it's suitable for the Stones. It shouldn't stop me writing them, you know. If you get an idea, just write it."

Watch the music video below.