Newly Retired Couples Could Lose $17,000 A Year In Social Security In 2033

Newly retired, average dual-income couples could see their annual Social Security benefits drop by $16,900 starting in 2033, if Congress does not act to strengthen the program’s funding. That’s because the Social Security trust fund, which helps pay monthly benefits, is projected to run out of money by the end of 2032, according to the latest report from the program’s trustees and analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

When the trust fund reserves are depleted, the law requires Social Security to reduce benefits by about 22% to match the money coming in from payroll taxes according to the CRFB. For newly retired couples, this means losing nearly $17,000 each year from what they would otherwise expect. Single-income couples, low-income couples, and high-income couples would all see different cuts, but all would be affected.

The looming shortfall is due to a mix of factors, including an aging population, rising costs, and not enough incoming funds from payroll taxes. The Social Security Board of Trustees has warned for years that the program has been paying out more than it collects. This year’s report moved up the estimated insolvency date to late 2032, several months sooner than previously thought.

Experts say the reduction could be even more disruptive for lower-income retirees, as the cut would represent a larger share of their total income. Additionally, Medicare’s Part A fund is also expected to run dry soon after Social Security, leading to an 11% reduction in payments to healthcare providers unless Congress intervenes. The cost of Medicare Parts B and D is also projected to rise, taking up a greater portion of retirees’ income over time according to Georgetown University’s Medicare Policy Initiative.

So far, Congress has not agreed on a plan to fix Social Security’s finances. Some ideas being discussed include raising the payroll tax, increasing the retirement age, or capping benefits for higher earners. This week, a group of senators introduced a bill to speed up consideration of any Social Security rescue plans, but any solution would still need bipartisan support to pass both chambers of Congress as reported by USA TODAY.

With the insolvency deadline just six years away, lawmakers elected this year are expected to decide the future of Social Security. Analysts warn that benefit cuts could grow even larger in the decades ahead if no action is taken.