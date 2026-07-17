Oscar Winner Brenda Fricker Dies At 81

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker has passed away at the age of 81. The Irish actress, best known for her roles in 'My Left Foot' and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,' died Thursday night in Dublin after battling an illness, as confirmed by her agent Phil Belfield.

Fricker made history in 1990 as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award, earning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Christy Brown's mother in 'My Left Foot.' Her performance alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, who also won an Oscar for the film, remains iconic. BBC News reports that Fricker's career spanned several decades, including memorable roles in 'Casualty,' 'So I Married an Axe Murderer,' and 'A Time to Kill.'

Born in Dublin, Fricker began her acting career in television and theater, appearing in Ireland's first soap opera, 'Tolka Row.' Her portrayal of the Pigeon Lady in 'Home Alone 2' endeared her to audiences worldwide. Despite her success, Fricker often spoke about the challenges that followed her Oscar win, including being typecast and overlooked for roles.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris described Fricker as a "national treasure" and praised her contributions to Irish cinema. In a tribute, Reuters reported that Harris said Fricker "brought depth and humanity to every role she undertook."

Fricker's life was marked by personal struggles, including a difficult childhood and health challenges in her later years. Despite these hardships, she left a lasting legacy in the film industry. Her agent, Phil Belfield, stated, "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her."