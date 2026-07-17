Ozzy Osbourne Honored With First-Ever ‘Ozzy Day’ One Year After His Death

By Will Mendelson

July 17, 2026

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Photo: Harry How / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne's legacy lives on!

The iconic late rocker will be honored with the inaugural "Ozzy Day" in his hometown of Birmingham, England, the city announced on Thursday (July 16). The event will be held on July 22, one year after the music icon died.

"Birmingham will come together to honor Ozzy Osbourne and celebrate the first 'Ozzy Day' with a city center program of music, memories and tributes," the city of Birmingham wrote on Instagram.

The former Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, from cardiac arrest and an acute myocardial infarction, at the age of 76.

Per a press release, the special day will include live musical performances, art installations and tributes throughout the city to the metal musician.

Back in May, Ozzy's son, Jack, provided an update on the upcoming biopic about his late father.

"I can tell you this, we are moving ahead," the former reality television star revealed in a livestream at the time. "I was on calls today about it, the script is, like, right there. We are good, this movie will absolutely happen."

Ozzy Osbourne
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