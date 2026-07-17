Paul Pelosi Charged For Hit-And-Run In Napa County

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a misdemeanor charge for a hit-and-run incident in Napa County, California. On Friday (July 3), Pelosi, 86, allegedly hit an unoccupied parked car in Yountville and left the scene. The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported that a witness saw the collision and called 911. Deputies found Pelosi with front-end damage to his car about a quarter mile away. He admitted to knowing he hit something but was unsure of the details.

According to the sheriff's office, Pelosi did not have alcohol in his system. Due to his age, the Department of Motor Vehicles will reassess his ability to drive. Although no one was injured, authorities recommended a misdemeanor charge for fleeing the scene. The charge carries a potential penalty of a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both.

Pelosi has a history of traffic violations, including a 2022 DUI conviction for which he served two days in jail and received probation. The incident also resulted in him attending a drinking driver class and installing an ignition interlock device.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office did not arrest Pelosi, and a staffer for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case highlights ongoing concerns about older drivers and road safety. As reported by Fox News, the California DMV will reevaluate Pelosi's driving privileges following this incident.