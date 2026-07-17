Pillsbury Recalls 730K Rolls From Walmart Over Glass Risk

Pillsbury is recalling more than 730,000 bread rolls sold through Walmart's in-store bakeries due to potential glass contamination. The recall affects over 3,100 cases of "Hard Roll Dough" and 1,200 cases of "Kaiser Roll Dough." These products, distributed to Walmart locations across 19 states, were not sold directly to consumers but rather intended for commercial food service.

The recall, classified as Class II by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), means the products could cause "temporary or medically reversible" health issues. General Mills, the parent company of Pillsbury, initiated the voluntary recall in mid-June and confirmed all affected products have been removed from shelves.

The affected "Hard Roll Dough" includes 3,080 cases with 180 rolls per case, while the "Kaiser Roll Dough" includes 1,260 cases with 144 rolls per case. The rolls have "Better if Used by" dates of October 12 and 13, 2026, with specific lot numbers.

According to Fox Business, the recall spans states including Arkansas, California, Florida, and New York. The FDA's enforcement report confirms the recall's scope and details.

General Mills emphasized that food safety remains a top priority and assured that the recall is limited and highly contained. For more information, consumers can visit the FDA's official recall page.