Popular Toaster Ovens Recalled Due To Shock, Fire Risk

Panasonic has recalled more than 13,600 toaster ovens sold in the United States and Canada after discovering a defect that could lead to electric shock or fire. The recall, announced on Thursday (July 16), affects 11,480 Panasonic NB-G200 Electric Toaster Ovens sold in the U.S. and another 2,184 units sold in Canada, according to a joint notice from Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Panasonic Canada Inc.

The issue stems from the toaster oven’s power cord insulation, which may not be fully protected by a fiberglass sleeve, creating a potential electric shock hazard for users. The model numbers involved are NB-G200SVA in the U.S. and NB-G205S in Canada. The affected ovens feature stainless steel trim and double infrared heating technology. All units were manufactured in Canada and sold between October 2024 and April 2026 at retailers including Amazon and Costco for about $170.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Panasonic has received five reports of circuit breakers or outlets tripping in the U.S., as well as one report of a toaster oven that stopped working. No injuries or fires have been reported in either country as of the recall date. In Canada, no incidents or injuries have been reported, according to Health Canada.

Panasonic urges consumers to immediately stop using the recalled toaster ovens. Customers are asked to contact Panasonic for a full refund. In Canada, consumers can reach Panasonic Canada Inc. at 1-888-422-6296, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or visit the company's recall website. In the U.S., the recall information and refund process are also available on the same site.