Larry June returns with his second project of the year.



On Friday, July 17, the California native dropped his new solo album Who Coppin via The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE. June opens the project with "Go Outside" with an intro from podcaster Wallo267. The two even collaborated for the official music video, which is out now in celebration of the album. The album continues with other stand-out tracks like "The Machinist" and "Casual Mondays" produced by Cardo Got Wings. In addition, Larry June enlists several heavy hitters, including DJ.Fresh, Jhené Aiko, Jay Versace, Musiq Soulchild, B-Legit, and Swizz Beatz, to contribute to the album.