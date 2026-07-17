Rap Rising: Larry June Releases Highly Anticipated Album ‘Who Coppin’

By Tony M. Centeno

July 17, 2026

Larry June
Photo: Getty Images

Larry June returns with his second project of the year.

On Friday, July 17, the California native dropped his new solo album Who Coppin via The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE. June opens the project with "Go Outside" with an intro from podcaster Wallo267. The two even collaborated for the official music video, which is out now in celebration of the album. The album continues with other stand-out tracks like "The Machinist" and "Casual Mondays" produced by Cardo Got Wings. In addition, Larry June enlists several heavy hitters, including DJ.Fresh, Jhené Aiko, Jay Versace, Musiq Soulchild, B-Legit, and Swizz Beatz, to contribute to the album.

Larry June's new album comes a few months after he dropped his collaborative project with Curren$y and The Alchemist, Spiral Staircases. The EP comes with seven tracks, including "Stars On The Roof," "Palo Santo," and "Drive Alone."

"Better Decisions" from Larry June's new album appears in the Top 5 of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh music also includes new joints by Rick Ross, Dave East, Peezy and more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new releases by Rome Streetz, Icewear Vezzo, Fox BD, and others.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Larry June, Who Coppin (Album)

Larry June
Photo: The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE

Rick Ross, Set In Stone (Album)

Set In Stone
Photo: Maybach Music Group/Gamma

Rome Streetz, Sock It 2 My Pocket (Album)

Rome Streetz
Photo: Mass Appeal

Raq Baby, Still Spillin (Album)

Raq Baby
Photo: Santa Anna Label Group

Oh No & The Alchemist (GANGRENE), Better Than McDonald's (Album)

Better Than McDonald's
Photo: ALC Records/Gangrene

Icewear Vezzo, Rich Off Pints 4 (Album)

Icewear Vezzo
Photo: Iced Up Records

Syd, Beard (Album)

Syd
Photo: Free Lunch/Warner Records
Fox BD
Photo: Foxes Only

Albee Al, Thug's Motivation (EP)

Albee Al
Photo: Loyalty Gang

Lil Baby, "Dead Fresh"

Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson & James Blake, "When I'm Home"

Nyla Symone + Honor Roll, "R2D2"

Kurupt, DJ Battlecat & Snoop Dogg, "Me N The Boyz"

Peezy featuring Babyfxce E, "I Can't Tell"

Sleepy Hallow, "WTW? First Day Out"

Real Boston Richey, "Played First"

Dave East featuring Harry Fraud, "Minding My Business"

Kocky Ka, "Westside"

Luhh Dyl, "Forgive Never Forget"

Kai Ca$h, "Picture Me Giving AF Who Don't Like Me"

Lil Novi, "Slut Sippin Kut"

Phora, "To The Sun"

Larry June
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