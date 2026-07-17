Rick Ross Drops New Album 'Set In Stone' W/ Gucci Mane, Yung Miami & More
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2026
Rick Ross' highly anticipated album has finally arrived.
On Friday, July 17, the Maybach Music Group founder delivered his 12th studio album, Set In Stone. The 19-track LP begins with his smooth intro "Caviar Bumps" followed by hits like "Minks In Miami" featuring French Montana & Max B, "Mahogany Caskets" with T.I., and "Maybach Music VII" featuring Jeezy and Don Toliver. Rozay also recruited other hitmakers like Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Rich The Kid, YFN Lucci, BigXthaPlug, The-Dream, Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane, Ball Greezy, his artists Nino Breeze and Young Breed, and comedian Deon Cole to contribute to the album.
“This album is exactly what the title says… it’s history, it’s permanence, it’s legacy,” Ross says about his new album. “Twenty years in the game and we still elevating. The foundation was poured in '06, but the empire is Set In Stone.”
Set In Stone arrives as Rick Ross continues to tour the country for his "Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Experience." Rozay has been traveling to major cities around the U.S. to perform songs from his debut album, Port of Miami, with support from the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. He kicked off the tour in his hometown of Miami with special appearance by DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke, and Trina. So far, he's brought out other surprise guests like Scarface, Remy Ma, Beanie Sigel, and Freeway. The tour wraps up in Charlotte, N.C. on August 29.
Listen to Rick Ross' new album Set In Stone on iHeartRadio now! Watch the music videos for "Minks In Miami" and "Mahogany Caskets" below.