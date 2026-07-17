Texas Flooding Turns Deadly

Flash flooding in Texas' Hill Country and Big Bend regions has claimed at least two lives as of Thursday (July 16). The heavy rains, which began Monday night, have resulted in over 230 water rescues and continue to pose a threat to more than two million people in south-central Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, "large and deadly flood waves" surged through major rivers, including the Guadalupe, causing significant damage. The Guadalupe River rose to dangerous levels, prompting Flash Flood Emergencies across several counties, including Kerr, Kendall, and Uvalde. In Kerr County, one person died near Center Point, while another fatality occurred in Uvalde when a woman was swept away by floodwaters.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for 59 counties and activated emergency resources, including the National Guard. He warned that areas like Uvalde and Johnson City face the greatest risk of life-threatening floods. The Guadalupe River rose dramatically, reaching over 37 feet in Comfort, Texas, within hours.

The Weather Prediction Center issued a Level 4 flash flood risk, the highest threat level, for parts of Texas, including Uvalde. With more rain expected, officials urge residents to avoid travel and heed evacuation orders.

Emergency personnel continue to conduct rescues and assess damage, with numerous roads and bridges closed due to flooding. The situation remains critical as the region braces for additional rainfall in the coming days.