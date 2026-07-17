The Internet To Reunite For First Studio Album In Nine Years
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2026
The Internet plans to make their long-awaited comeback for their anticipated fifth album.
In their first interview together since 2018, Syd, Steve Lacy and Matt Martians sat down with the New York Times' Popcast on Thursday, July 16, to discuss their comeback project.
"We're working on a band album," Syd confirmed.
"We've been chopping stuff up that's not out," Martians explained. "I'd say we've been working on it for like, on or off, four or five years. Because the pandemic happened. So over the years, we just got all this music for all this time and it just built into this moment."
The last time the group released an album was Hive Mind in 2018. Since then, the band has gone off to pursue their own solo projects and other ventures. Steve Lacy has evolved into one of the most popular artists in the industry thanks to his breakthrough solo album, Gemini Rights. Meanwhile, Syd has also been releasing solo music, including Broken Hearts Club (2022).
Both aforementioned artists released their new solo albums today. Syd dropped her third solo album Beard, featuring collaborations with Big Sean, Jordan Ward, Cube and James Fauntleroy. Meanwhile, Steve Lacy's new LP Oh yeah? holds 10 fresh tracks featuring SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe.
The Internet's upcoming album is set to arrive in early 2027. Listen to the entire interview below.