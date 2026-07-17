The Internet To Reunite For First Studio Album In Nine Years

The Internet plans to make their long-awaited comeback for their anticipated fifth album.



In their first interview together since 2018, Syd, Steve Lacy and Matt Martians sat down with the New York Times' Popcast on Thursday, July 16, to discuss their comeback project.



"We're working on a band album," Syd confirmed.



"We've been chopping stuff up that's not out," Martians explained. "I'd say we've been working on it for like, on or off, four or five years. Because the pandemic happened. So over the years, we just got all this music for all this time and it just built into this moment."