Tsunami Threat Ends After Powerful Earthquake In The Pacific Ring Of Fire

By iHeartRadio

July 17, 2026

GUATEMALA-EARTHQUAKE
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP / Getty Images

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico near the Guatemala border on Friday (July 17) morning, triggering a short-lived tsunami threat for both countries. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 7:48 a.m. Pacific time, approximately 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdán, Mexico, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, the earthquake was later recalculated to a magnitude 7.3. The strong shaking was felt in both Mexico and Guatemala, with the U.S. Geological Survey warning that areas along the western coasts of both countries could expect the most intense effects. However, there were no immediate reports of significant damage following the event, as noted by multiple reports.

A tsunami threat was declared for coastal areas within 186 miles of the epicenter but was canceled about three hours later, after it became clear that dangerous waves were not expected. This earthquake is part of a recent series of strong seismic events along the Pacific Ring of Fire—a 25,000-mile belt known for frequent earthquakes and volcanoes—surrounding the Pacific Ocean, as explained in background reports on the Ring of Fire.

Authorities continue to monitor the region for aftershocks. No tsunami warnings remain in effect at this time.

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