U.S. Completes Latest Round Of Attacks Against Iran

The United States Central Command (Centcom) announced that it has completed its latest series of military strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of attacks. Although Centcom did not disclose specific details of the operations, Iranian media reported that U.S. forces targeted a railway station and six bridges across Iran, resulting in at least eight fatalities. Additionally, U.S. strikes have reportedly damaged power lines in southern Iran, causing power outages near the Gulf Coast.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it retaliated by launching strikes against U.S. targets in Bahrain, where air raid sirens were heard early Friday (July 17). Iranian attacks were also reported at U.S. military sites in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Syria. According to Al Jazeera, the IRGC stated that their forces targeted U.S. radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar as part of their retaliatory actions.

The conflict has escalated tensions in the region, particularly affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. The strait's closure has disrupted the flow of oil, impacting global energy supplies. BBC reported that the U.S. strikes aimed to degrade Iranian military capabilities, while Iran accused the U.S. of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Iranian officials have called on citizens to reduce electricity usage due to the strain on the power grid following the U.S. attacks. Meanwhile, France 24 reported that Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes against U.S. allies in the Gulf, including Kuwait, where a power and water desalination plant was damaged.

As the situation remains tense, global leaders, including the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan, have urged both the U.S. and Iran to cease hostilities and resume diplomatic negotiations.