U.S. Launches New Wave of Strikes Against Iran

The United States has initiated another series of military strikes against Iran, targeting Iranian military capabilities. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes began at 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (July 16) and involved fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships. The objective is to further degrade Iran's military capabilities, particularly those used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes come amid a series of attacks by Iran on sites in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for targeting U.S. military assets in these countries, escalating tensions in the region. CENTCOM confirmed that the U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and communication networks, over the past few days.

The U.S. military's actions are in response to Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international maritime corridor. CENTCOM stated that these strikes are part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial shipping through the strait. Since May, U.S. forces have facilitated the transit of over 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the area.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that U.S. strikes have hit several locations, including Bandar Abbas and Greater Tunb Island. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Ghalibaf, stated that the country is prepared for further military confrontation if necessary, while also emphasizing the importance of diplomacy.

The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging fire and engaging in military maneuvers. The U.S. has reiterated its commitment to holding Iran accountable for its actions, while Iran has threatened to halt all energy exports from the Middle East if the U.S. continues its blockade.