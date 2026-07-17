US To Host Women's World Cup In 2031

The United States is poised to host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, according to Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House’s World Cup Task Force. Giuliani announced on Thursday (July 16) that FIFA has informed President Donald Trump of the decision. However, the Trump administration has indicated that cooperation with FIFA may depend on the governing body aligning its transgender athlete policy with U.S. policies, which aim to exclude transgender athletes from women's sports.

Giuliani emphasized the importance of ensuring that the tournament adheres to U.S. policy, stating, "It is important that the Women’s World Cup does not violate the policy of the United States of America in that it is important that women play in the Women’s World Cup and not biological men." The administration's stance could influence broader negotiations between FIFA and the U.S. government over hosting arrangements, which typically include commitments on visas, security, and tax arrangements.

FIFA has not yet officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2031 Women's World Cup, but the U.S., along with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, is the sole candidate in the bidding process. The decision is expected to be finalized at an Extraordinary Congress later this year.

The Trump administration's focus on transgender policies has been a significant aspect of its agenda, with President Trump signing an executive order in 2025 to bar athletes not assigned female at birth from women's sports. This policy is part of the administration's effort to influence international sports organizations.

Giuliani expressed optimism about the potential of the 2031 tournament to build on the success of the 2026 Men's World Cup, which is currently being hosted by the U.S. He noted that the Women's World Cup could showcase a different set of American host cities and provide an opportunity for fans to witness top female athletes compete on home soil.