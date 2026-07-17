WH Confirms President Trump Will Attend World Cup Final

The White House confirmed on Thursday (July 16) that President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday (July 19). The match will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. President Trump is expected to present the trophy to the winning team alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced, "His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history." President Trump will also attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City today.

This will be President Trump's first appearance at the 2026 World Cup, which has been co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The president has been involved in the tournament in other ways, such as asking FIFA to review a suspension for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. This intervention led to the suspension being lifted, although the U.S. team later lost to Belgium.

FIFA President Infantino confirmed last month that Trump would present the trophy, stating, "Yes, hopefully we’ll present the trophy together in the final." This follows a similar instance last summer when Trump presented the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea in New Jersey.

President Trump's participation in the World Cup final has sparked some controversy, especially after he criticized Spain at a NATO summit last week. However, his presence at the final is seen as a fitting conclusion to a tournament that has showcased America's ability to host major international events.