Homan Says Body Cameras Are Way To Go

White House border czar Tom Homan has expressed support for the use of body cameras by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers following recent fatal shootings. Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," Homan emphasized that body cameras provide transparency, allowing the public to see what officers see during critical incidents. His comments come after two ICE-involved shootings earlier this month, one in Maine and another in Texas, where officers were not equipped with body cameras.

The incidents involved the fatal shooting of a Colombian man in Biddeford, Maine, and a Mexican national in Houston, Texas. Both shootings have sparked protests and calls for accountability, with many criticizing the lack of body camera footage. According to Reuters, ICE had previously launched a body-camera pilot program in 2024, but its nationwide deployment has faced delays.

Homan mentioned that funding for the cameras was delayed due to a partial government shutdown earlier this year, but assured that the cameras have been purchased and are being distributed. Training is underway to ensure officers are prepared to use the devices. The Trump administration had previously slowed the program, urging Congress to cut funding by 75%.

Politico reports that the lack of body cameras has raised concerns among lawmakers, with both parties demanding answers. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pledged to equip all ICE agents with body cameras, blaming the delay on government shutdowns. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has emphasized the importance of body cameras in ensuring officer safety and accountability.

WBAL-TV highlights that the push for body cameras has been ongoing, with the technology seen as a tool for safe and accountable policing. Despite the delays, the administration remains committed to deploying body cameras nationwide, with plans to equip all ICE field offices within the next 60 days.