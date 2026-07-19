Tate Brothers Arrested In Miami On UK Rape Charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, social media influencers known for their controversial views, were arrested in Miami on Saturday (July 18). The arrest follows new charges from the United Kingdom, where they face accusations of rape, sex trafficking, and assault. The UK Crown Prosecution Service has filed 59 charges against the brothers, including seven counts of rape against Andrew and two against Tristan.

The charges stem from alleged offenses between 2010 and 2017 in the East of England. British authorities are seeking their extradition to face these charges. The Department of Justice confirmed the arrests were made in line with extradition treaties. The brothers, who hold dual US and UK citizenship, will appear in federal court in Miami next week.

The Tates have been involved in legal issues in Romania, where they were accused of similar crimes. They left Romania in February 2025 after travel restrictions were lifted. Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, maintains their innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

The Bedfordshire Police led the investigation, which involved international law enforcement. The case has drawn significant attention due to the Tates' influence and controversial online presence.