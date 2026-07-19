U.S. Strikes Iran After Two Service Members Killed

The United States launched airstrikes on Iran after two American service members were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan on Friday (July 17). The U.S. Central Command announced the strikes Saturday, stating they were directed by President Donald Trump to punish Iranian forces responsible for the attack. One American service member remains missing, and four others were wounded.

The attack in Jordan marked the first U.S. military fatalities from Iranian fire since March. In response, the U.S. military has been conducting nightly airstrikes on Iran, now entering its eighth consecutive night. The strikes aim to degrade Iran's military capabilities, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments.

Iran, in turn, has suspended its commitments to a previous agreement with the U.S., with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticizing President Trump's reliability. The conflict has escalated tensions in the Middle East, with Iran targeting U.S. allies in the region. The U.S. State Department has issued a worldwide caution, advising Americans to exercise increased caution, especially in the Middle East.

The Trump administration has not clarified how long the military campaign will last. Vice President JD Vance emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts alongside military actions to address the conflict effectively. The situation remains tense, with both sides showing no signs of backing down.