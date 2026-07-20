Britney Spears’ Son Weighs In On Wild Conspiracy Theory About Singer

Britney Spears' youngest son is setting the record straight once and for all about a "crazy" conspiracy about his famous mom.

During a livestream on Friday (July 17), Jayden James, 19, hit back at the wild claims that his mom has been cloned, specifically calling out the "ridiculous" speculation and some people's willingness to believe everything they see online, per Us Weekly.

"I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?'" he said. "Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."

Jayden added that bizarre rumors reinforce the idea to him that "a lot of the stuff on media is exaggerated and fake" and explained how some people use it to their advantage to get others to interact with their content online.

"People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage," he said. "Anyone that sees it on media, they just see it and if it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it, they're just, 'Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it.'"

In addition to Jayden, the "Baby One More Time" singer also shares sons Sean Preston, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.