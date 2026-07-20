Cyber Attack Against Major Milk Producer Could Lead To A Milk Shortage

Fairlife, one of the largest U.S. milk brands owned by Coca-Cola, has temporarily stopped all production in the United States following a ransomware cyberattack that breached its computer systems. The decision comes after Fairlife detected 'unauthorized access by a third party' to parts of its network, including those supporting its production operations, according to a statement from Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola officials said that product quality and safety were not impacted by the attack. However, as a precaution, the company took affected systems offline and paused production at all U.S. Fairlife facilities while the incident is investigated and operations are restored. Fairlife’s Canadian operations remain unaffected, and the company is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to determine the full scope of the breach.

While the extent of the impact on milk supplies is still unclear, Coca-Cola has not provided a timeline for when Fairlife’s U.S. operations will resume. The company has notified authorities and continues to investigate. Shoppers may see changes in milk availability as the situation develops.