Darline Graham Joins Race For Lindsey Graham's Senate Seat

Darline Graham, the sister of the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, has announced her candidacy for the full Senate term to replace him. She revealed her decision during an interview with Fox News, following her appointment by Governor Henry McMaster to serve out the remainder of her brother's term after his unexpected death on July 11. The special GOP primary is set for Monday (August 11), with several candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

Among the contenders are South Carolina Republican Congressman Russell Fry, attorney Duke Buckner, businessman Mark Lynch, and Congressman Ralph Norman. Fry, who announced his candidacy on Monday (July 21), emphasized the need for a conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate, as reported by The State. Fry has also received encouragement from President Donald Trump, who endorsed Darline Graham for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

Ralph Norman, another candidate, highlighted his support for the SAVE America Act, a nationwide proof-of-citizenship voting law, and expressed his commitment to ending the filibuster to pass the bill in the Senate, according to The Hill.

The special primary election will determine who will face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in the November general election. Filing for the race opens Tuesday (July 21) and closes a week later, as noted by Ballotpedia.