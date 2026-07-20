Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises To Over 5,200

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to over 5,200, according to updated figures released by the Venezuelan government on Sunday (July 19). The earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, have also left more than 16,000 people injured and displaced nearly 18,000 residents. Rescue operations have successfully saved over 6,400 individuals since the disaster occurred.

The earthquakes caused significant destruction, particularly in the coastal state of La Guaira and the capital, Caracas. Many buildings were flattened, leaving thousands of people homeless and without basic necessities. The Venezuelan government, along with international aid, is working to provide relief to those affected. The United States has pledged $150 million in aid and deployed search and rescue teams, as well as military resources, to assist in the relief efforts.

The United Nations has launched an urgent appeal for nearly $300 million to provide humanitarian assistance over the next six months, as the earthquakes have caused an estimated $6.7 billion in damages. Despite the challenges, rescue efforts continue, with teams from around the world racing against time to find and save more survivors.

In the aftermath of the earthquakes, internet access in Venezuela has been partially restored to allow residents to communicate and access vital information. Platforms like "Desaparecidos Terremoto Venezuela" have been set up by volunteers to help locate missing persons.

The Venezuelan community, both locally and abroad, is rallying to support those affected, with fundraising events and aid drives being organized to provide much-needed assistance.