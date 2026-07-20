Drake Loses $1.5 Million Bet After Spain Beats Argentina In World Cup

If he had been successful, Drake would've had a payout of over $5.1 million. Unfortunately, Argentina didn't win as he'd hoped. Spain won by one point in stoppage time.



Soon after Argentina lost, fans instantly credited the defeat to the "Drake curse." Over the course of a decade, fans have come to fear Drake's bets because he tends to place his wagers on decent teams that end up losing in the end. His latest loss comes a week after he bet on Conor McGregor to win in his UFC comeback match against Max Holloway. McGregor, who hadn't entered the Octagon in five years, suffered a massive knee injury just seconds after the match started.



The "curse" has become such a phenomenon that trolls recently launched a website that documents all of Drake's public bets dating back to 2022. According to the site, Drake has reportedly won 32 of the 88 public bets he's made in various sporting events from UFC to basketball.