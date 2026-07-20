Drake Loses $1.5 Million Bet After Spain Beats Argentina In World Cup
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2026
Drake's unlucky streak continues after he lost another huge bet this weekend.
The Canadian rapper is known for making multi-million dollar bets during major sporting events, and the World Cup was no different. Drizzy wagered $1.5 million that Lionel Messi and his team would defeat Lamine Yamal and Spain's national football team. He posted the bet he made on Stake to Instagram for the world to see the day before Argentina and Spain faced each other at the World Cup final. He even traveled to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch it all go down in person.
Drake has gone big on Argentina in the World Cup Final 👀— Stake.com (@Stake) July 18, 2026
A $5.1M payout awaits on Stake, if they beat Spain in regular time. pic.twitter.com/VMkPFTK951
If he had been successful, Drake would've had a payout of over $5.1 million. Unfortunately, Argentina didn't win as he'd hoped. Spain won by one point in stoppage time.
Soon after Argentina lost, fans instantly credited the defeat to the "Drake curse." Over the course of a decade, fans have come to fear Drake's bets because he tends to place his wagers on decent teams that end up losing in the end. His latest loss comes a week after he bet on Conor McGregor to win in his UFC comeback match against Max Holloway. McGregor, who hadn't entered the Octagon in five years, suffered a massive knee injury just seconds after the match started.
The "curse" has become such a phenomenon that trolls recently launched a website that documents all of Drake's public bets dating back to 2022. According to the site, Drake has reportedly won 32 of the 88 public bets he's made in various sporting events from UFC to basketball.