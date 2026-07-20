Every Celebrity Sighting at the 2026 World Cup Final: See The Photos

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — where Argentina faced Spain — became a landmark event not only for the sport but also for its star-studded attendance. The match, held on Sunday (July 19), saw Spain clinch victory with a 1-0 win in extra time, but the spectacle extended far beyond the field.

For the first time in World Cup history, the final paused for a Halftime Show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The headliners — Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS — represented the United States, Colombia, Canada, and South Korea. They were joined by Coldplay, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, Los Angeles Philharmonic music director Gustavo Dudamel, New York City's PS22 Chorus, and characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

The event drew a dazzling array of celebrities to the Gold Carpet and the stands. Squid Game actress Hoyeon and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz presented the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk containing the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy ahead of kickoff. Actress Julia Garner — reportedly attached to star in Madonna's long-rumored biopic — arrived in a chic leather jacket, and Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow turned out in white, tan, and gold.

Odell Beckham Jr. brought his son Zydn, who wore an Argentina jersey, while Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart came through in coordinated athleisure. NBA legend James Harden made an appearance, and conductor Gustavo Dudamel arrived with his wife, Spanish actress María Valverde. CBS Mornings host and broadcast journalist Gayle King attended with her son William Bumpus Jr., alongside friend Nina Cooper and Praxis Labs founder Elise Smith. Tom Cruise sprinted onto the stage to address the crowd before the final.

The star wattage had built all week: at Fanatics Fest in New York on Friday, July 17, Kevin Durant pulled Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Rubin, and Novak Djokovic — along with finalists Rodri, Emiliano Martínez, and Lionel Messi — into one massive selfie. And the tournament's star power stretched back to its opening ceremonies, where Shakira, Michael Bublé, and Katy Perry performed.

The 2026 World Cup Final not only showcased thrilling football but also solidified its status as a premier cultural event, drawing celebrities from across the globe to witness and take part in the historic occasion.