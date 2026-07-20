Family Awaits Answers as Nolan Wells Laid to Rest

The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells is preparing to lay him to rest today in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as investigators continue searching for answers about his death near Horn Island. Wells disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip, and his body was found two days later. Authorities have yet to confirm any signs of foul play, but both official and independent autopsies are pending while investigators continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence.

The case has drawn national attention, with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton calling for a full and transparent investigation. At a press conference in New York, Crump emphasized the need for timely release of all investigative records. The family has commissioned an independent autopsy and is conducting its own investigation, as reported by WLOX.

Wells, a college athlete, was last seen on Horn Island, a remote location accessible only by boat. His disappearance has raised questions, especially given Mississippi's history of racial tension. According to Miami Times, his family is skeptical of claims that he chose to stay on the island and are concerned about discrepancies in witness accounts.

Today's services for Nolan Wells include a visitation followed by a funeral, with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. A celebration of life is planned afterward at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The family has urged anyone with information to come forward and emphasized the importance of peaceful remembrance, as Wells was known for his aversion to conflict. The community continues to rally around the family, with support from public figures like Tyler Perry and Colin Kaepernick, who are helping with funeral and investigation costs, respectively.