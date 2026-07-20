FDA Confirms False Positive in Lettuce Cyclospora Test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Sunday (July 19) that a sample of shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, which initially tested positive for the parasite cyclospora, was a false positive. This announcement follows a voluntary recall by Taylor Farms on Friday (July 17) of iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico, linked to a widespread outbreak of gastrointestinal issues.

The FDA, after further review, confirmed that no samples have tested positive for the parasite, which can cause severe intestinal illness. The agency continues to investigate the outbreak, which has affected over 1,600 people across 34 states, with Michigan reporting more than 5,000 cases and 102 hospitalizations.

Taylor Farms, based in Guanajuato, Mexico, had initially recalled its products as a precautionary measure. The company has stated that no Taylor Farms branded salad kits or packaged salads are associated with the outbreak. The recall included Marketside-brand bagged lettuce products sold at Walmart, with "Best if Used By" dates ranging from July 18 to August 3, 2026.

The outbreak has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at several Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Taco Bell and other retailers, including Walmart and Sysco, have removed the affected lettuce from their supply chains.

USA Today reported that the FDA and state partners are continuing to collect and analyze product samples. Meanwhile, the FDA has urged consumers and businesses to follow recall guidance and avoid eating recalled lettuce products.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working to determine the source of the outbreak, with investigations ongoing in multiple states. Public health experts caution that multiple sources may have contributed to the outbreak.

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite, can contaminate fresh produce exposed to contaminated water or human waste. Symptoms include prolonged diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps, which can lead to dehydration if untreated.