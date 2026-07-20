Five People Killed While Trying To Save Struggling Swimmer

Five people died after a tragic chain of rescue attempts on the Scioto River in Powell, Ohio, authorities confirmed Monday (July 20). According to Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer, members of a group gathered Sunday along the river when one person, who had gone swimming, began to struggle. Several others entered the water to try to help but also encountered trouble.

The incident was first reported after a passing motorist saw a frightened child running along a nearby road, calling out for their mother. The child, along with another under age ten, has since been placed in the care of Delaware County Jobs and Family Services, officials said.

Rescue crews responded quickly on Sunday night. Two women were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Search teams, using boats, helicopters, and drones, continued efforts into Monday morning. By early afternoon, three men’s bodies were recovered from the river, bringing the total number of victims to five.

Sheriff Balzer said, “That’s when the tragedy started to occur,” as the rescue attempts led to more people in distress. Tracy Whited, spokesperson for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, stated that law enforcement is now focused on notifying next of kin.

Authorities noted there was a language barrier in communicating with the children, but it is believed the group originally came to the river to fish before one person decided to swim.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to notify families and determine whether additional safety measures will be recommended at the site.