Four Democratic U.S. Senate Hopefuls Drop Out Of Maine's Race

Four Democratic candidates aiming to replace Graham Platner in Maine's U.S. Senate race have ended their campaigns. On Sunday (July 19), Dr. Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows, Dan Kleban, and Jordan Wood withdrew from the race, endorsing Troy Jackson, who is close to securing the nomination with 480 delegates gained over the weekend.

The candidates faced a deadline of 11:59 p.m. today to submit a petition signed by 500 registered Democratic voters, including at least 50 names from each of Maine's eight counties. They are vying to fill the vacancy left by Platner, who withdrew amid allegations of sexual assault. Platner's withdrawal has prompted a scramble for a replacement nominee, with the Maine Democratic Party planning a nominating convention before the state-imposed deadline of Monday, July 27.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate President, has received backing from Our Revolution, an organization founded by Bernie Sanders. He has positioned himself as a progressive candidate ready to unite the party and defeat incumbent Senator Susan Collins. Jackson stated, "There is a powerful movement of working-class people in the state of Maine, and millions more across America who are ready to send a progressive fighter to the Senate."

Dr. Shah, who previously finished second in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, expressed his support for Jackson, stating that the campaign represents Maine values and aims to build a state and country where everyone can get ahead. Bellows, who previously ran against Collins in 2014, emphasized the importance of winning in November to control the U.S. Senate and hold Donald Trump accountable.

Candidates have until today to submit their signatures to qualify for the nominating convention. The delegates will gather on Saturday, July 25, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to vote on the new nominee. State law requires a new party nominee to be chosen by the fourth Monday in July, which is July 27 this year.