Gabby Giffords Speaks On Tucson Mass Shooting

By iHeartRadio

July 20, 2026

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Photo: Marc Piscotty / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords expressed her condolences to the victims of a mass shooting that occurred in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday (July 19). Giffords, who represented the Tucson area in 2011 when she survived a shooting that killed six and injured 19, highlighted the ongoing issue of gun violence in Arizona. The recent shooting left nine people hospitalized. The alleged gunman was shot by police and also hospitalized.

In a statement released through her national gun violence prevention organization, Giffords said, "My heart is with the victims of this senseless shooting, as well as their families. I am praying for swift and full recoveries for everyone who was injured." She emphasized the need for stricter gun laws, stating, "Arizona continues to have laws that make it easy for dangerous people to access guns—the time to act is now."

The shooting occurred near East Congress Street and N. 6th Ave, where a suspect opened fire, injuring multiple individuals. Tucson police officers quickly responded, and after a confrontation, the suspect was shot and taken into custody. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also addressed the incident, calling for stronger gun safety measures in the state.

The incident is being investigated by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department leading the investigation. As the community grapples with the aftermath, Giffords' organization, Giffords, continues to advocate for commonsense gun safety laws to prevent future tragedies.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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