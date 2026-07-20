How To Win A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience With Kehlani

Kehlani announced the upcoming tour back in May. The Grammy Award-winning singer will travel to 33 cities in the U.S. and Canada to perform songs from their recent self-titled album along with fan favorites from their extensive catalog. They'll be joined by fellow R&B stars Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL. Following the North American leg, Kehlani will go overseas to continue the tour in Europe.



Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Enter for your chance to win an exclusive experience with Kehlani here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



Kehlani 2026 World Tour Dates



Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live !

Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Aug. 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Aug. 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +

Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre +

Aug. 17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Aug. 19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center +

Aug. 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena +

08/26 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

08/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +

08/29 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront +

Aug. 31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Trullant Amphitheater +

Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre +

Sept. 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater +

Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium +

Sept. 10 – Miami, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre +

Sept. 11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman +

Sept. 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

Sept. 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion +

Sept. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre +

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater +

Sept. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +

Sept. 24 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome +

Sept. 26 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds +

Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +

Oct. 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +

+ = w/ Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL

! = w/ Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL