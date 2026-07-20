Jennifer Lopez had double the fun celebrating both her and her younger sister Lynda Lopez's birthdays with a joint European vacation.

The "On the Floor" singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 19) to share several snapshots of what she has been up to recently, from attending a tennis match to enjoying bright summer days lounging in the sun with her loved ones. She also included glimpses of her birthday trip to Europe with Lynda, an early revelry for the Kiss of the Spider Woman star and belated celebrations for her sister, per People. Lynda turned 55 on June 14 while Jennifer will be 57 on July 24.

In one snap, the sisters blew out candles on an extravagant dessert while another caught a bonding moment where they both were eating from small copper dishes, Lynda on the marble floor and Jennifer in a large bath tub. Lopez also shared a video from a dinner celebration of their matching birthday cakes complete with bright flaming candles.

"A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!"

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker has been living her best life and loving being single following her 2024 divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. Last month, she shared her relationship hot take about why she does not see breakups as a "failure" but rather something to celebrate.