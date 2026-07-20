Justin Bieber, Madonna & More Perform In First World Cup Halftime Show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw the first-ever halftime show during a World Cup final, featuring an electrifying lineup of global music stars. The performance took place on Sunday (July 19) during the finals between Argentina and Spain, marking a historic moment in World Cup history.

Headlining the 11-minute spectacle were BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Madonna. The show, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, also included appearances by Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, along with surprise appearances by the Muppets and Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, per Billboard. The performance supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to raise $100 million for children's education worldwide.

Madonna opened the show with a vibrant performance, setting the stage for the high-energy acts to follow. BTS delivered a explosive rendition of "Dynamite," showcasing their signature choreography, while Bieber offered a contrasting acoustic performance of "Everything Hallelujah," adding a moment of intimacy to the otherwise high-energy show.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed their hit "Dai Dai," the official World Cup song, creating a global musical moment. The show concluded with a grand finale featuring the PS22 Chorus, Martin, and a cast of performers, ending with a fireworks display over the stadium.